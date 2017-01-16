The cafe's we lost and gained in the last 12 months in Gladstone

THE smell of coffee will no longer waft through a small Tannum Sands shopping area, with one of the region's favourite cafes, Blend, closing down.

Owners Danielle and Kingsley announced their decision on Facebook at the weekend before they closed for good on Sunday.

"This was a swift and necessary decision to close and we apologise for any inconvenience," they wrote.

It's the second coffee shop to close down in Tannum Sands in seven months after the Coffee Club shut for good in June last year.

The Coffee Club will close its doors after years of serving locals.

In Gladstone we lost a coffee shop in the CBD after Chattin Cafe closed late last year.

It was the second big loss for Goondoon St in 2016 after Scott McCarthy announced he would close his iconic restaurant Scotties Trattoria in January.

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Grand opening of Fresh Fix Café on Goondoon St. Declan Cooley

But there have been some business wins including the opening of Say Espresso Bar and The Junction Cafe in Tannum Sands and Fresh Fix in Gladstone.

In July last year, The Dock at East Shores, added a touch of spice to Gladstone's Marina when it was re-launched as a burger lounge.

In Calliope Coffee Ink added a touch of vintage flair to the coffee culture outside Gladstone last year.

CCC Takeaway opened in Callemondah, specialising in food for the tradies. =

The cafe has a range of food and meals including sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot chips, burgers and more.