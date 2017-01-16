The buckingood clothing label

FASHION: Samantha Morgan is the founder of Buckingood Clothing which has brought femininity to the western culture.

FOUNDING her fashion label when she was 20-years-old, Samantha Morgan has come a long way in five years.

Ms Morgan said she simply fell into starting her business Buckingood Clothing.

"The first thing I did was made my husband a shirt and he wore it to the rodeo that night and everyone was asking where he got it from and they wanted one,” she said.

"So I made them one, then I made more and it bloomed into a full time business.”

Ms Morgan said she started her label because she saw a hole in the western fashion market.

The designs reflect the designer personally and Ms Morgan likes to stick to a floral base to bring femininity to the generally masculine dominant industry.

"I like the more girly sort of prints. A big seller for me is the ruffle range with ruffle collar cuffs and ruffle down the front so they bring a really girly feel to what you're wearing,” Ms Morgan said.

"Lots of my clients are horse people so when we go out and compete that's when we get to dress up.”

Ms Morgan said her brand has developed quickly over the last five years, where it used to take her a day to make one item as opposed to the three or four hours now.

"I've always been good with my hands and would make instead of buy,” she said. "I am self taught.”

"Seeing something evolve from nothing into something, make you feel like 'wow I made that myself'.”

Ms Morgan has launched a new range of polos starting at $50 online at buckingoodclothing.com.au