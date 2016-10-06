28°
News

Airlines rip off Gladstone pollie with $31k flights bill

Declan Cooley
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
RIP OFF: It cost more to fly from Gladstone to Brisbane than it does from Mackay.
RIP OFF: It cost more to fly from Gladstone to Brisbane than it does from Mackay.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANYONE in Gladstone who has booked a ticket to catch a plane from the airport to Brisbane knows how expensive it can be.

And even though it is only 442km by air from Gladstone to Brisbane, it consistently costs more to fly from here to Brisbane than it does from places like Emerald (656km), Mackay (803km) and Townsville (1112km).

This unfair fact of life for people living in the Gladstone Region has even hit our local state member Glenn Butcher, who incurred the second highest travel expenditure costs for members of the legislative assembly.

Mr Butcher took 41 trips from Gladstone to Brisbane and back again last year at a cost of $30,989.13 to the state.

According to figures released in the State Government's annual report on travel expenditure, the lowest priced one-way ticket Mr Butcher was able to book between Gladstone and Brisbane was a pricey $713.64.

Mike Richards GLA030316APLNG

A return ticket to Gladstone cost up to $1454.54 and to put that in context, a return ticket to London leaving in Brisbane in two weeks would cost $1276 with China Southern Airlines.

Although Townsville is about 670km further away from Brisbane than Gladstone, the only MP who managed to top Mr Butcher was Hinchinbrook MP Andrew Cripps.

With the same amount of trips as Mr Butcher, Mr Cripps notched up $33,524.21 in travel costs.

Mr Butcher said he flew with the same airline each time.

"We try and get the best deal we can...but you have to pay what the prices are," he said. "Most of the flights have to do with parliamentary sitting but it's been a busy year and I've been involved in major committee work and have travelled extensively around Queensland.

"A lot of those flights were taken when we had the LNG boom and ... it was expensive no matter what day or time you flew."

Although Mr Butcher didn't expect his schedule to ease up, he thought ticket prices would come down "over the next 12 months" because demand from FIFO workers would not be there.

"The biggest thing is that this travel is not for fun and is all for work," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  brisbane airport, entitlements, flights, flights costs, gladstone, gladstone airport, gladstone region, glenn butcher, overpriced, politics, spending

Virgin cancels 1 in 14 flights from Gladstone

Virgin cancels 1 in 14 flights from Gladstone

IN A perfect world, Gladstone customers should depart on Virgin and return on QantasLink.

Company with proposed $1.6b project to meet Gladstone businesses

Northern Oil Refinery official opening, March 12. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

PROPOSED $1.6 billion Casper Oil Refinery will join the line up.

HEARTBREAKING: 'Beautiful man': Fears for mate in armed standoff

Standoff at Oregon St, New Auckland.

CLOSE friend of man in standoff shares intimate details.

Airlines rip off Gladstone pollie with $31k flights bill

RIP OFF: It cost more to fly from Gladstone to Brisbane than it does from Mackay.

"You have to pay what the prices are"

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

A LOT happened on The Bachelorette tonight There was a cute single date, a crazy fun group date, intruders arrived and Georgia gave Courtney some hard truths.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE

5 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 4 2 7 $435,000

It's a Life Style change! Where else could you secure a home where there are pathways, picnic tables and a boardwalk to the beach and park less than 100meters...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

Qualifies for first Home Buyers - Fantastic Dual living Design

9 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 3 3 $415,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 9 Peter Corones Dr For Sale. This multi-purpose dwelling at 9 Peter Corones Drive in the new Little Creek...

Urgent Sale - Seller in trouble!

2 Karloom Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This near new home was purchased during Gladstone's Boom and now the owners can't afford to keep it, a story we are unfortunately seeing more and more often. This...

300M2 SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE ON HANSON ROAD

88 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT ... $3,125 mth + GST +...

- NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT OF BUILDING - EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ALL SERIOUS OFFERS WILL...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140/146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

PRICE SLASHED ...WAY BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE!

21 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This is not a mistake....yes the price has been slashed to $269,000! First home buyers you need to check this absolute bargain buy...don't wait as you will miss...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'