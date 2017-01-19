The best of SUNfest on show

THE youth holiday program SUNfest sets tomorrow night but the best has been saved until last.

The SUNfest Showcase will give Gladstone kids a chance to display their talents while letting families see what they've been up to during the past 12 days.

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will host the showcase from 6pm and venue manager Carly Quinn promises there will be plenty of entertainment on offer.

"The SUNfest showcase is a combination of all the activities that have happened over the last two weeks," she said.

"It's a chance for all the kids to show their talent, outcomes and some of their artwork.

"We expect the foyer and the theatre to be full of families seeing all of the great talent that exists across our region."

There will be live musical theatre, drama, dancing, circus and gym sports performances on show.

Those who arrive early can take part in a balloon twisting workshop before popping into the showcase.

Yesterday's SUNfest events included Miss Tamara's Dance and Performing Arts workshop, indoor rock climbing and cupcake decorating.

The GECC's inflatable gym saw the arrival of another special guest, as action hero Optimus Prime flew into town.

FRIDAY'S EVENTS