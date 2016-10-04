28°
$140K project to make tourists spend in the Gladstone region

Sarah Barnham
| 4th Oct 2016 6:16 AM Updated: 6:49 AM
ECONOMIC BOOST: The new project being implemented by GAPDL will include the erection of static signs and Department of Transport and Main Roads, white-on-brown, direction signs.
LIVING in Calliope for up to 40 years, resident Pat Bunting has seen her fair share of tourists pass through.

But passing through is the problem and there needs to be something done to keep tourists in the region according to Ms Bunting.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite said the organisation had a plan to do just that.

 

 

 

PROJECT PLAN: GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said the organisation has a plan to increase overnight expenditure and over stay night in the Gladstone region.
The new project being implemented by GAPDL will include the erection of static signs and Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) white-on-brown, direction signs.

It's estimated that 12 static signs will go up, costing about $20,000.

The TMR signs will be slightly more expensive with up to 20 going up around the region costing about $6000 each.

This adds up to about $140K for the whole project.

"The big picture here is to increase overnight expenditure and overnight stay," Mr Branthwaite said.

"The static signs will be 3x2m approximately, and have information relevant to where they are located with maps, five things to do, places to go and more.

"The whole point of these projects is to give people passing by a reason to stay, not just sights to look at but things to do.

"We don't have an international airport so we rely on people, tourists who drive."

An idea Ms Bunting posted on social media to have an information centre closer to the crosswords or historical centre got plenty of support from followers on Facebook.

"Anything that will bring tourists to the region, and keep them here rather than going straight through would be just wonderful," she said.

Mr Branthwaite said while the idea of another information centre sounded great but he said a project like that could cost hundreds of thousands and take a significant time to construct.

"Everybody has theories on how things should be done and as much as we would like to have one there's a lot of things to consider," he said.

"Where do you put it, the rent, it all costs so much.

"Do we need more volunteers to get this up and running?

"And while the centres are run by a paid co-ordinator, its volunteers that help out there and at times we can be pretty thin on the ground."

Topics:  business, economy, expenditure, gapdl, stay, tourism

Local Partners

Latest deals and offers

