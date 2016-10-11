Dad tells mates to give birthday gifts to those who saved his life

RESCUE MISSION: Gladstone man Doug Bignell was airlifted to Brisbane after he suffered a heart attack.

HE'S a healthy 50-year-old but Doug Bignell is counting his lucky stars he can wake up to his wife and children every day.

The Gladstone man, known for his volunteering at Gladstone Touch Football, is recovering from a shock heart attack he suffered in July.

Now he's repaying the service which the father-of-two says he owes his life to.

It was 3am on July 7 when he woke with a feeling of heart burn.

When the aching spread down his arm the touch football referee knew it was more than a spicy Thai dinner that was repeating on him.

"Very quickly it spread from being a pain in the centre of my chest to right down my arm. It was intense, the heart burn was just heart burn but when it spread and it got to my shoulder my whole left shoulder was numb and it felt like I had a knife wedged into it," he said.

"I woke up my wife and said 'call the ambulance, this is not heart burn'."

Now, feeling thankful and lucky to be alive, Mr Bignell is raising funds to thank RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

This week he visited the service's Bundaberg base with Larry Ray, another man who had been rescued, to donate $15,000.

At Mr Bignell's 50th birthday party he asked his family and friends to make donations to the service, instead of presents.

The service airlifted Mr Bignell and his wife to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment.

Mr Bignell's fundraising for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue continues at lifeflightrescue qld.everydayhero.com/au/ doug-s-50th-birthday.