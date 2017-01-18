Thai Takeaway Van's new spot

COUNCIL BACKFLIP: Pon Creasey is upset that council have told her to stop trading in her current location.

THE Thai Takeaway Van, that was "forced" to close by the council, has found a new home.

From tomorrow night, they will be setup from where a pizza van used to be, near Gladstone Feed Barn on Dawson Rd.

"Big thanks to Dennis for coming to our rescue," their Facebook page reads.

"It's only a temporary solution but we're really exited to be back."

The business will be trading from 5-9pm.

Previously Gladstone Regional Council told the business they could not stay operating the way they were.

It's believed the business was originally approved to be a mobile food vendor.

Last week, Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was investigating the matter further with two departments.

"At end of day, if they're permanently set up in Philip St then they need to apply to be a Philip St business," he said.

The business owners began a change.org petition to stay where they were, which almost 200 people had signed.