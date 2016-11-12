'Got any hot pics girls': Businessman accused of grooming

"GOT any hot pics for me girls".

"U should come in here so I can smash you".

A Gladstone man accused of sending these text messages to "groom" a 14-year-old girl, who he allegedly supplied with marijuana, has successfully had his bail revoked.

Garet Louis Gerrard, 30, is charged with trafficking drugs, supplying to underage girls and grooming a 14-year-old girl over text messages.

He sought the bail revocation in Brisbane Supreme Court after being remanded in custody again after he allegedly committed further offences while on bail.

Mr Gerrard was granted bail in June after being charged with 22 offences, including trafficking methylamphetamine and marijuana. His parents offered a $100,000 surety.

Justice Peter Lyons had ordered Mr Gerrard live at a rehabilitation facility and abstain from drugs while on bail.

In an objection to bail affidavit filed to the court for that hearing, Senior Constable Peter John Edwards said police had intercepted the above messages between Mr Gerrard and the teen in September 2015.

The document alleged Mr Gerrard was grooming the girl in an attempt to procure sex. He is also accused of supplying that girl with marijuana a month later and a 15-year-old girl with methylamphetamines in January this year.

In Mr Gerrard's affidavit to the court, he said he worked as a scaffolder at mine sites in and around Blackwater from 2012 to 2014 before starting a landscaping business. He said he had given work to people who were "experiencing hard times or had previously been to prison".

Mr Gerrard said that as time passed, he became fatigued and was losing concentration quickly.

He had asked some employees whether they had methylamphetamine and then "began my re-introduction to dangerous drugs". Mr Gerrard said he was using the drug daily when he was arrested. He denied trafficking drugs and attempting to have, or having had, an inappropriate relationship with anyone he believed to be under 16.

Geoffrey Gerrard told the court through affidavit that he was willing to let Garet Gerrard, his son, live with his family.

Garet Gerrard has been committed to stand trial in the supreme court for two counts of trafficking, two counts of supplying drugs to a minor, possessing dangerous drugs and receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking drugs. He will next appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 14 on other charges.