'Terribly sad': Gladstone man warned not to waste his life on crime

The magistrate warned the man about the possible outcome of his choices.

A MAGISTRATE recounted a sad tale to warn a Gladstone man away from a life of crime.

Jamie Williams, 24, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of charges including failing to stop his vehicle for police, break and enter, possessing a knife, and fraud and traffic offences.

The court heard Williams, who was being held on remand and appeared in custody from the dock, had a long criminal history.

Despite only being in his early 20s, Williams was back in custody after already serving a three-year sentence.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke was quick to call him out on his "waste of a life" so far.

"It's sad to see you here, especially when you have such a strong display of family support (in the courtroom)," Mr Clarke said.

"You must feel terribly sad to let your family down again."

Mr Clarke said he recently dealt with a man aged in his 50s, who had spent most of his life in jail, and wept when taken back into custody because he'd missed most of his children's and grandchildren's lives.

He warned Williams, a new father, to find a new path or risk the same outcome.

Lawyer Mark Platt said Williams intended to do that.

Williams was sentenced to 18 months jail with a parole date of April 17.

He was disqualified from driving for two years, fined $1800, ordered to repay $2010 he spent using a stolen bank card and $780 for a damaged wall.