Tender hearts and beautiful harbour

17th Sep 2016 5:22 PM

I'D like to welcome the new editor of The Observer, Jon Ortlieb, to our region.

I think he will have found already that Gladstone has a lot of tender-hearted people (always a few bad apples) and, on the whole, it is the friendliest town you will ever live in.

The people here are always first with hand up to help anyone in need.

I think he will have already witnessed this with the $40,000 raised to help a family with a sick child.

There have been fires, but people rush to offer help with clothing and provisions.

We have always been blessed with a beautiful harbour although now it consists of wharves as far as the eye can see. But that means money and jobs.

I am also proud of what the port authority has provided for the people of Gladstone free, our wonderful marina and Spinnaker Park.

As often as possible we walk there and the amount of folk who take advantage of it to keep fit never ceases to astound me.

A lot we know by name, not only them but their fur babies, too. The young mums pushing prams keeping fit or the gorgeous Spinnaker Park cafe that attracts people for their lovely meals and coffee.

I have lived here almost all my life. From the days it was a sleepy fishing village and six months of the year a meatworks, with a population of about 6000, and everyone knew each other.

I wish you a wonderful stay.

