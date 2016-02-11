Tender for Gladstone pumptrack awarded to Cairns company

FAST AND FURIOUS: Out of town company gets the nod to build world class pump track in Gladstone.

THE COUNCIL, in its general meeting on Tuesday, awarded the tender for Memorial Park's pumptrack to Cairns-based Company, World Trail Pty Ltd.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the successful tenderer ranked highly in Council's extensive evaluation process.



Pumped up for pump track: Gladstone Regional Council's proposal for a pump track at Memorial Park was a hit

"World Trail came in significantly under budget and committed to sourcing 73 percent of its subcontractors and 96 per cent of its suppliers from the Gladstone Region," Councillor Trevor said.

Councillor Glenn Churchill said the project would not only benefit children of all ages and abilities but also our local workforce, through local spending.

"The company also has a proven track record in bike-track construction, predominately mountain trails, in North Queensland," Councillor Churchill said

"This previous performance and relevant experience, along with a significantly lower tendered price, differentiated World Trail from other tenderers."



The proposed Pump Track at Memorial Park in Gladstone. Gladstone Regional Council

The concept is a small, looping trail system that users can ride continuously.

A user's speed along the pumptrack is dependent on their ability to gain momentum by 'pumping' the tight terrain transitions of the track.

The concept will join to the existing skate park allowing users to link from one platform to another.

The pumptrack, to be positioned parallel to the existing skate park, will feature an asphalt surface, directional hubs, shade shelters as well as a north and east entry and exit.

Construction will begin shortly and if all goes well Council hopes to have the facility open to the public by Christmas this year.