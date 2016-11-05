Ten years of growth gone in ten minutes for Gladstone bloke

MIXED FEELINGS: Blair Takagaki will shave his beard off, pictured with wife Erin Takagaki and Sarah Bowden.

IT HAS taken Blair Takagaki 10 years to grow his beard but in 10 minutes it could be gone.

As part of Relay for Life, Mr Takagaki is raising money for Cancer Council Queensland.

He is not making it easy to get rid of his hair though.

The only way the beard will come off is if the team raises $3000 and if they make $6000 then the top of his head will be clean and shiny too.

"I've kept the beard trimmed a bit but I haven't shaved in about 10 years or so,” Mr Takagaki said.

When asked if he was looking forward to getting rid of it, Mr Takagaki's answer was an emphatic no.

"That's why I've set the benchmark so high,” he laughed.

Mr Takagaki said the idea started as a bit of a joke with his wife, Erin, and his friend and fellow fundraiser Sarah Bowden.

"My wife told Sarah and then I didn't really have any control from there and it just snowballed,” he said.

Mr Takagaki said it was a good cause to raise money for.

"We all know someone that has had cancer, has been through it or has died, it's pretty bad,” he said. "It's extremely tough for the families, so it's good to try and give something back and help them out.”

Mr Takagaki said his two children, four and two-year-olds, probably would not recognise him after the beard came off.

"I'm hoping we raise the money but I'm kind of hoping we don't,” he laughed.

Greg Parter from On Point Fades Barber Shop got a shoutout, as he will be taking care of the shave.

Ms Bowden, who is helping co-ordinate the fundraiser, said last year the team raised about $4000, a figure they hoped to double.