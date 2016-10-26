28°
Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Oct 2016 3:53 PM Updated: 4:57 PM
OUT IN FORCE: Police are ramping up their presence this Christmas.
OUT IN FORCE: Police are ramping up their presence this Christmas. Cade Mooney

AN INFLUX of drink-drivers has hit Gladstone roads and the courthouse this week, with police picking up 10 people after only three were caught the previous week.

It has been months since Gladstone has seen numbers this high with majority readings more than double, triple or four times over the legal limit. Together, drink-drivers racked up more than $5000 in fines.

James Edwin Bell was placed on six months' probation after he returned a reading of .204% when pulled over along Auckland St. The 49-year-old lost his licence for 12 months.

Tai Nevin, 37 was intercepted along Dunlop St when he blew a reading of .172%.

He was disqualified from driving for nine months and fined $1050.

Geo Bosco Francis, 29, was intercepted along the Gladstone Benaraby Rd when he returned a reading of .147%.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Forty-year-old Christopher Robin Holden was fined $300 and lost his licence for five months after returning a reading 0.12% along Barney St.

Peter Lee Midgely returned a reading of .108% when he was intercepted along the Gladstone Beneraby Rd.

The 42-year-old copped an $850 fine and the loss of his licence for eight months.

Courtney Rose O'Donoghue, 23, was pulled over on Malpas St, Boyne Island, where she returned a reading of .100%.

Ms O'Donoghue was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Trisha Francis Schedny, 54, was pulled over on the Dawson Hwy in Gladstone when she returned a reading of .084%.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Andrew Jason Bradford returned a reading of .069% when intercepted along Malpas St.

The 43-year-old was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Lorne Owen Hurley, 51 was dealt a $550 fine and loss of licence for three months after police intercepted him driving with a reading of .039%.

He was intercepted on Dixon Dr.

And 21-year-old Jonty Lee John Donoghue returned a reading of .03% when tested after driving along Fingerboard Rd.

He was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for three months.
 

Topics:  drink-drivers ×gladstone magistrates court ×

