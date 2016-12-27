Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

THE feast of Christmas has been and gone, but what do you do with all the leftovers?

Here are eight quick and easy recipes to make the most of your Christmas feast.

CHRISTMAS PUDDING:

Turn your Christmas pudding into pudding ice cream.

1. Chocolate sundaes with Christmas pudding

Make the chocolate sauce by melting 100g dark chocolate, 50ml double cream, 1tbsp brandy or orange liqueur, orange zest.

Crumble pudding into bowl or sundae glasses and top with chocolate sauce.

Top with fresh berries, nuts and chocolate shavings.

2. Christmas pudding strudel

Mix 250g crumbled pudding, 250g tub of mascarpone and 2 tbsp Baileys.

Spread butter onto filo street, layer with another filo street to build a stack of 4 buttered filo sheets.

Place pudding mixture in a log in the centre and brush border with butter.

Roll up to enclose the filling, brush with remaining butter.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and serve with cream or custard.

3. Christmas pudding ice cream

Mix vanilla ice cream in food processor until smooth.

Fold in crumbled Christmas pudding.

Freeze until firm and serve.

CHRISTMAS HAM:

You can shred your Christmas ham and put it in almost anything. bhofack2

4. Christmas Ham Croque Madame

Place ham, cheese, mustard in between two slices of sour dough bread.

Grill until golden brown.

Meanwhile, crack an egg into a fry pan and fry sunny side up.

Serve grilled sandwich with fried egg on top.

5. Christmas ham, basil and tomato pasta

Fry one small diced onion, 1 tsp of garlic and add 2 cups of chopped ham, 1 cup fresh basil and 6 fresh sage.

Add 250g tomato pasta sauce and 1 diced tomato and simmer.

Serve with pasta.

6. Christmas ham frittata

Pre heat oven to 190 degrees and grease a cake pan.

Place spinach, chopped ham in the pan.

In a separate bowl, whisk 6 eggs, 1/2 cup cream, 1/3 cup parmesan cheese and 2 crushed cloves of garlic together.

Pour over spinach and ham into the pan and top with cherry tomato halves.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

CHRISTMAS TURKEY:

Turn your left over turkey into turkey sausage rolls for a Christmas feast to remember. Contributed

7. Turkey Banh mi

Grate 2 small carrots and 75g red cabbage.

Put them in a large bowl and mix in 1/4tsp grated ginger, 1/2tbsp rice vinegar, 1/2tsp caster sugar and few pinches of salt and toss all together.

Halve a baguette lengthways and spread 50g chicken liver pate over bottom half.

To with carrot mix and leftover shredded turkey.

Scatter with mint leaves and chopped chilli to taste.

8. Turkey sandwich

Halve a baguette lengthways and spread brie cheese over bottom half.

Spread cranberry jam to the top half of baguette.

Fill with shredded turkey and micro herbs.

9. Turkey tartlets

Coarsely chop turkey and mix with any leftover chutney, relish or dip.

Cut circles into puff pastry and place mixture in centre of each circle.

Fold in half and use a fork to press openings together.

Put a dab of milk on pastry and bake until golden.

10. Turkey sausage rolls