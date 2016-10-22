29°
Local wants town out of the Gladstone region

Declan Cooley
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:47 AM

BY ROAD Baffle Creek is closer to Bundaberg than Gladstone by about 30km.

And although Baffle Creek falls within the realm of the Gladstone Region, local resident Tony Bridges said it was about time the town shifted its allegiance to Bundaberg.

Tony Bridges wants to see Baffle Creek break away from Gladstone to join the Bundaberg region.
Needing 50 signatures to try and force the hand of Gladstone Regional Council, Mr Bridges created a petition in August to determine support for a boundary realignment that would move the present boundary between Bundaberg and Gladstone north to the southern fringe of Deepwater National Park.

With 10 days to go until the petition ends Mr Bridges had secured 43 online and 58 written signatures.

"There's a thing in thelocal government act called communities of interest and the man I've been speaking to in the Change Commission said if this petition gets legs we already meet all of the requirements to move to Bundy," Mr Bridges said.

Chapter two of the Local Government Regulation states the external boundaries of a local government area should be drawn to reflect the community's interest.

"(It should) reflect...where people live, work and engage in leisure activities...have a centre or centres of administration and service easily accessible to its population," the law states.

"If you went straight off the government's requirement we wouldn't even have to discuss this because it was clearly a mistake by the government to include us in with Gladstone," Mr Bridges said.

"We all get our groceries, hardware goods, stock for the shops from Bundaberg and if we need to see a doctor or specialist or go to social services we all go to Bundy.

"We have historic and genetic ties to Bundy and there's no doubt anybody with a rational mind would see that we have more ties with them," he said.

Mr Bridges believed the council did not show any interest in Baffle Creek however mayor Matt Burnett refuted this and said the "Gladstone region was perfect the way it was".

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  baffle creek bundaberg regional council gladstone regional council petition

MAYOR Matt Burnett has gone in to bat for Gladstone at the LGAQ Conference where he introduced a motion to try and get big companies like Aurizon to pay rates.

