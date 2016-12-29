30°
News

Temperatures rising for end of 2016

Trent Akers, The Courier-Mail | 29th Dec 2016 5:57 AM
Bureau of Meteorology confirms 2014 was third hottest year on record in Australia.
Bureau of Meteorology confirms 2014 was third hottest year on record in Australia.

SOUTHEAST Queensland is set to heat up with five straight days of temperatures above 30C, from today.

The Bureau of Meterology predicts New Year's Eve temperatures will hit 34 degrees, as will New Year's Day.

A spokesman said that the increased temperatures are due to a north-westerly breeze that will bring in the warm and humid air from central and north Queensland.

"We've had a moist onshore flow with a weak upper trough recently which has seen the cooler air along with a bit of rain," he said.

"As we move forward we can expect those winds to change around and bring the heat from the inland and the north."

While the New Year weekend is expected to be rain free, the Bureau expects that rain may return to the region by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The increased temperatures are expected to be mirrored on the Gold Coast and Toowoomba, while the Sunshine Coast is expected to be slightly cooler.

Rain is expected in the north of the state with Cairns, Townsville and Mackay all expecting heavy showers across the next week, including New Year's Eve.

How Queensland's climate will change in coming decades. See the interactive at The Courier-Mail.
How Queensland's climate will change in coming decades. See the interactive at The Courier-Mail.

climate change editors picks heat weather

Temperatures rising for end of 2016

Temperatures rising for end of 2016

SOUTHEAST Queensland is set to heat up with five straight days of temperatures above 30C, from today.

  • 29th Dec 2016 5:57 AM

Local Partners

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

