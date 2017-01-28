Temperature drop for Gladstone region with predicted rain

The Bureau of Meterology has predicted cloudy weather with scattered showers for the region today and this afternoon.

WHILE it may only be a short break for Gladstone residents from the heat, a slight temperature drop and rainfall overnight has cooled down the region considerably from last week's scorching weather.

The Bureau of Meterology has predicted cloudy weather with scattered showers for the region today and this afternoon.

With temperatures dropping to lows of 23 and tops of 29, it's a welcome change from the 34 degree weather last week.

BoM predicts more showers are to come this afternoon, however, will clear by Sunday with temperatures reaching tops of 32 degrees.

Scattered showers are predicted for the rest of the week, with Friday reaching tops of 33 degrees.