Gladstone teen models chase contracts at Trump's agency

NEW York is the tantalising apple for some inspired Gladstone teens who are hitting fashion runways hoping to land a lucrative contract with the Trump Modelling Agency.

The contract is the big prize of the Miss Teen Australia competition.

A group of teenagers from the Gladstone region took part in the state finals and two of them - Madisyn Ninness, 15, from Calliope, and Taleisha Purdy, 14, from Tannum Sands, were chosen in the Top Nine to go through to the national finals to be held at Cairns in January 2017. They were chosen from more than 40 girls who took part in the under 16s.

Taleisha, a model with Gladstone's The Dream Team Modelling and Media Agency, said it was her first major competition after doing photo shoots and runway work.

"It's great for personal growth and recognition, and a confidence boost to enter," Taleisha said. "I'm building up my portfolio of work. It's not stressful, good fun.

"I hope to get sponsors for the nationals."

Madisyn has taken part in the the Calliope Catwalk events for the past five years and said the Miss Teen Australia was fun and would help toward her development.

Madisyn, with Runway7 modelling agency, enjoys the creative "mish-mash of fashions, styles and trying new things".