27°
News

Gladstone teen models chase contracts at Trump's agency

Ross Irby
| 16th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW York is the tantalising apple for some inspired Gladstone teens who are hitting fashion runways hoping to land a lucrative contract with the Trump Modelling Agency.

The contract is the big prize of the Miss Teen Australia competition.

A group of teenagers from the Gladstone region took part in the state finals and two of them - Madisyn Ninness, 15, from Calliope, and Taleisha Purdy, 14, from Tannum Sands, were chosen in the Top Nine to go through to the national finals to be held at Cairns in January 2017. They were chosen from more than 40 girls who took part in the under 16s.

Calliope's Madisyn Ninness and Tannum Sand's Taleisha Purdy are through to the national finals for Miss Teen Australia.
Calliope's Madisyn Ninness and Tannum Sand's Taleisha Purdy are through to the national finals for Miss Teen Australia.

Taleisha, a model with Gladstone's The Dream Team Modelling and Media Agency, said it was her first major competition after doing photo shoots and runway work.

"It's great for personal growth and recognition, and a confidence boost to enter," Taleisha said. "I'm building up my portfolio of work. It's not stressful, good fun.

"I hope to get sponsors for the nationals."

Madisyn has taken part in the the Calliope Catwalk events for the past five years and said the Miss Teen Australia was fun and would help toward her development.

Madisyn, with Runway7 modelling agency, enjoys the creative "mish-mash of fashions, styles and trying new things".

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  donald trump miss teen australia modelling paegent trump trump modelling

Gladstone teen models chase contracts at Trump's agency

Gladstone teen models chase contracts at Trump's agency

Our fashion teenagers hit the runway to Trump a New York modelling contract.

Gladstone's alarming trend of violence in the home

FIGURES reveal an alarming trend of DV breaches on the rise.

Deaths on ship stopped at Gladstone's port hidden

Three seafarers were killed while working aboard the Japanese-owned Sage Sagittarius, earning it the label of "death ship".

AUDIO recordings on board the so-called "death ship” deleted.

'Nut bag': Gladstone man rammed by stolen 4WD

CRASH: The vehicle which was hit.

A GLADSTONE man chased down a man who had driven off in his truck.

Local Partners

Gladstone woman fears domestic violence boredom

DV campaigner Tash Fee said there was always a risk of people tuning out when it came to raising awareness about the fight to end domestic violence.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Not convinced': Question mark over Gladstone's $21.5m resort

The development proposal for a $21.5m resort and holiday village for Burua.

Mayor not convinced Burua is the right area for a resort.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Runway 7 Model and Talent Agency Roche Bailey.

Everything you need to know about what you can do in the region.

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

"No sex occurred while Lamar was at the Love Ranch"

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $495,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

Distinctive, private and rare, this superbly appointed outstanding home is all anyone could ask for in this exclusive pocket. Never offered for sale before...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $419,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking for a Modern Family Home close to Schools &amp; Shopping Centres..?

27 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

If you have been looking for a modern family home at an affordable price close to Schools and Shopping Centre's then you need to ensure that you get to this home...

FAB LOCATION AND PRICE TO BOOT

5 Marlock Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $138,000

A lovely family home that has only had the one owner is now on the market. Three bedrooms with a neat bathroom - a full size bath and separate shower. The kitchen...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Save on the Block and Spend the Extra Money on Your Home!

7 Hope Phillips Crescent, O'Connell 4680

Residential Land If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new ... NOW $99,000

If you have been looking for a cheap block in a new estate then this may well be the opportunity you have been waiting for. This 746m2 block is ready to be built...

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property market bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat