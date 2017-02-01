Teen proves brain disease is no barrier to career dreams

AWARD: Annabel Waugh, 18, has been awarded the annual Charlie Bell Scholarship to help her achieve her career dreams.

A TANNUM Sands teenager has been congratulated for her courage and determination while suffering a rare brain disease.

Annabel Waugh, 18, is one of two Queenslanders who received a Charlie Bell Scholarship from Ronald McDonald House worth $5000 this year.

At five-months-old she was diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus. This causes a build up of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain at birth and causes brain damage, as well as mental and physical problems.

Ms Waugh attended Tannum Sands State High School as well as Brisbane School of Distance Education receiving an impressive 98.5, out of 99.5, for her Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

She will start her Bachelor of Biomedical Science at the University of Queensland and hopes to eventually use her degree to conduct medical research to find a solution to the illness she experiences.

The $5000 grant will help her achieve her education dreams and is a recognition of her courage while coping with a serious illness.

Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland chief executive officer Christopher Macaulay said the grant program was created to congratulate young people who had been affected by serious illness.

"Annabel has been awarded the prestigious Charlie Bell Scholarship which celebrates students achieving great outcomes at school whilst also having to manage a serious illness,” Mr Macaulay said.

She will start studying later this month.