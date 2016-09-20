Teen hit by car at Tannum Sands

A TEENAGER has been taken to the Gladstone Hospital after he was hit by a car last night.
The young man was hit by a car on Marquis St just after 8pm.
He was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
