A FEMALE teen was transported to the Gladstone hospital last night after suffering a snake bite.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the teen took herself in to the Mount Larcom Ambulance station, escorted by an adult, after she was bitten on the foot by a snake.

Whether the snake was venomous remains unknown however she was reportedly transported in a stable condition, showing no symptoms of a venomous bite, QAS said.