Teacher died from horse fall

TIMES GONE BY | PAULETTE FLINT

1910: A very sad accident occurred at Yarwun last Thursday.

Mr Herbert Hannan, who has been in charge of the provisional school there since the beginning of the year, sustaining injuries from a fall from his horse, that resulted in his death last night.

It appears that school work has been intermittent at Yarwun owing to the prevalence of measles, and Mr Hannan, having thus a little leisure, went out on horseback between ten and eleven o'clock to round up some horses.

Shortly afterwards he was discovered lying on the ground unconscious.

It is surmised that the horse stumbled and fell, throwing its rider and then getting clear off.

Mr Hannan was brought into Gladstone by one of his senior pupils after first aid had been rendered.

He was conveyed to the hospital, where it was found he had fractured the base of the skull.

Mr Hannan was a young man and was highly respected in Yarwun. He was a native of New South Wales and unmarried.