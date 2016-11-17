Tannum's hippie princess ready for red carpet, graduation

Tannum Sands State High School seniors Lily Andrew and Mitchell Giles-Duffy at their Fromal 2016.

HER peers donned lace and diamonds, but Lily Andrew opted for something different on her formal night.

The Tannum Sands State High School student turned heads yesterday when she wore feathered wings and crown to match her simple satin peacock green dress.

She and partner Mithchell Giles-Duffy kept their alternative look streamlined, arriving to the occasion yesterday in a blue vintage kombi van.

The grade 12 student said she wanted to wear the crown and wings because it was "something different".

"I wanted to be a hippie fairy princess," she said.

"I picked up the crown and wings last year at Woodford (festival)."

Accompanying her crown and wings was a satin green dress she picked up from "a la the op shop".

The pair were all smiles as they prepared to walk down the red carpet at yesterday's Tannum Sands State High School formal.

The graduating class of 2016 will recover today from their big day and night, before celebrating their last day of secondary schooling tomorrow.

School formals continue tonight and tomorrow in Gladstone.

Tonight Trinity College will have its formal and tomorrow night students at Gladstone State High School and St Stephens college will spend their time in the spotlight.

Don't miss The Observer's special prom lift-out feature with all the photos from the class of 2016, which will publish on November 29.