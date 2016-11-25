BREAKING: Investor buys Coles Tannum servo for millions

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

A VICTORIAN private investor has spent $5.5m to purchase Tannum Sands' only service station, Coles Express.

Construction is underway at the 5-7 Booth Ave, which has a 10-year triple net lease to Coles Express with options until 2057.

The $5.5m sale reflects a yield of 5.81%.

CBRE's Retail Investments Michael Hedger, Millan Narsey and Justin Dowers in Brisbane and Melbourne led the Expressions of Interest Campaign.

"The ratio of enquires from interstate capital is continuing to increase as yields tighten in both New South Wales and Victoria," Mr Narsey said.

"We were able to provide an advantage to the vendor by resourcing the capital from interstate, whilst also diversifying the portfolio of the purchaser who was able to capitalise on a more attractive yield than they can currently achieve in Victoria," Mr Narsey said.

Mr Narsey said whilst the cost of capital and bond yields remain at an all-time low, investors pursuing alternative investment options are increasingly looking for the quality of the tenant over the location of the asset, even in regional areas.

"The unique appeal of this asset was the fixed income growth alongside the long term security an ASX listed Wesfarmers covenant provides, instead of a turnover rent review mechanism that is standard for the Coles covenant."

"In recent years as other capital markets experience volatility, service stations have seen greater levels of competition due to their long terms leases and minimal management, consequently experiencing significant movement down the yield curve."

"Recent QLD metro service station transactions have seen yields reach as low as 5.21% for Caltex covenants (on long term leases) and the Tannum Sands Coles Express result demonstrates that the yield gap is tightening for multinational tenanted assets in regional QLD," Mr Narsey said.

The Booth Ave site caused a stir when residents found out about the development application in October through an article in The Gladstone Observer.

Some residents, including nearby business owners, complained the service station was at the "wrong spot" and it would create too much traffic in the already congested area.