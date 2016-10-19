Businessman accused of giving ice to child

A TANNUM Sands businessman has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court on serious drugs charges including supplying ice to a child.

Garet Gerrard, 30, will stand trial in Rockhampton on charges of trafficking and supplying methylamphetamine and marijuana, drug possession and receiving or possessing stolen jewellery obtained from drug trafficking or supply.

The Crown will allege the offences were committed at Gladstone and Tannum Sands between March 31, 2014 and February 24, this year.

Lawyer Michael Bosscher conceded there was a prima facie case against his client after police prosecutor Gavin Reece submitted more than 50 statements as evidence.

When asked by magistrate Jeffrey Clarke if he would enter a plea in relation to the charges, Gerrard replied, "no comment, your honour".

Gerrard appeared in custody from prison via video link.

Other drug-related charges against Gerrard have been adjourned to Gladstone Magistrates Court next year.