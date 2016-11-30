28°
Tannum high school sweethearts tie knot with daughter by side

Emily Pidgeon | 30th Nov 2016 7:31 AM
NEWLY WEDS: Happily married Claudia and Jacob McLean on their wedding day.
NEWLY WEDS: Happily married Claudia and Jacob McLean on their wedding day. Kirsten Cunningham Photography

A SIX month old sucking the ring box isn't a stock standard proposal, but for these newly weds it couldn't have been more perfect.

After dating for two years Jacob proposed to Claudia with daughter Lexi on his lap holding the ring.

Mr and Mrs McLean met in high school but it wasn't until they began working with each other at a pub that their love blossomed.

Claudia and Jacob celebrated their love with a beach side wedding at Tannum Sands and reception at a 1770 resort on November 12.

"The highlight of my day was watching Lexie walk down the isle towards Jacob and that was the moment it all felt real,” Claudia said.

Surrounded by 65 of their closest family and friends, the pair shared vowels with their young daughter by their side.

"It was exactly what we wanted so it was really special.

"We wanted to include our daughter and niece and nephew through the whole wedding,” she said.

Their perfect day wasn't exempt from a few minor hiccups along the way.

The picturesque wedding cake failed to arrive looking like the dreamy cake they found on Pinterest.

"There was only meant to be a small amount of flowers on the cake but you couldn't even see the cake for all the flowers.

"Little Bloom Room, the local florist came and fixed it, making it look a lot better.”

Donning an ivory, low cut back the new bride said the day was filled with "happy tears, smiles and family and friends”.

Including photographer Kristen Cunningham and videographer Luke Mears in the wedding means they can relive the day over and over.

"The day flew and there's a lot of things I cant even remember so we can show Lexi the video when she's older.

"The whole day was perfect.”

