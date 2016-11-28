Bargain price drop on Tannum 'beach shack'

14 The Oaks Road is on the market for $759,000.

A SLICE of Tannum's elite and iconic beachfront properties has landed on the market.

A three-bedroom beach shack at 14 The Oaks Rd could be purchased by someone looking for a sea change for $759,000.

The Oaks Road is known for its spectacular beach front homes, and the most recent to hit the market, number 12, is one of the very few left with its original beach shack.

LJ Hooker principal Vicki Brown said it was a cheap buy on one of Tannum Sands' most exclusive streets.

The house is one of 11 homes that back on to Tannum Sands' second beach.

According to online real estate website RP Data, the modest three-bedroom home, which is one of the 11 beachfront properties on that street was built in 1940.

Ms Brown said the price reflected the Gladstone region's sales market.

"It's one of the original beach shacks," she said.

"It's for someone who really wants to buy into that lifestyle of living right on the beach.

"Well and truly (this shows our current market) ... I think we have reached the bottom."

In comparison, a block of land at 2 The Oaks Road sold for $880,000 at the start of the year.

The quarter acre of vacant land was on the beachfront too.

"Really this house is selling at or less than land value," Ms Brown said.

"We rarely have houses on The Oaks Road on the market, and the last time I've seen a house on this street go for this price was probably back in the 80s."

Ms Brown said she already had one enquiry from an interested buyer.