Talented young writer takes out prize

Declan Cooley
| 6th Oct 2016 6:24 PM
FULL OF SUSPENSE: Boyne Island State School's Georgia Dingle is this month's Young Writer's Award winner with her story, The Fire.
FULL OF SUSPENSE: Boyne Island State School's Georgia Dingle is this month's Young Writer's Award winner with her story, The Fire.

BOYNE Island State School's Georgia Dingle is one of the Gladstone region's most gifted young storytellers.

And after submitting her thrilling story called The Fire, which was full of drama, action and heartache, Georgia took out The Observer's Young Writers Award competition for September.

Although the young author said she gets a bit nervous reading her stories out to classmates, Georgia only likes writing when she's got a good story to tell.

For The Fire, Georgia tried something new and wanting to steer away from funny stories, she tried something much darker.

The Year 6 student clearly has a knack for telling gripping tales and entices the reader into her story by starting with the sound of a smoke alarm.

With "thick smoke” filling the main character Mia's room, she quickly jumps out of bed, thinking to herself "that this might be the end”.

As the smoke continues to get thicker and Mia sees a "flicker of orange and yellow spreading across” her bedroom door, she begins to plot her escape from the inferno.

"I grabbed a chair at my desk and threw it at the window,” Georgia wrote.

"It shattered, making a big enough hole to escape through.

"I carefully stepped outside the window on to the garage roof. Once I got down I saw a man calming down my mum. I rushed over to her and hugged her,” she wrote.

But as safety seems to be within Mia's grasp, unfortunately her sister Charlotte isn't anywhere to be seen.

Georgia said she writes once a week at school and enjoyed writing her award winning story.

"I feel like it's a story that an adult would write,” she said.

Georgia said she was a big fan of reading and loved Harry Potter but also liked reading books about convicts and war.

Although Georgia is still young, the multi-talented french horn musician plans on becoming a music teacher when she gets older.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  award, writer, young

