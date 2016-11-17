Talented star at festival

GREAT SOUND: Karin Page will entertain the crowd at this year's Bill Robertson Toyota's family fun day.

THE spotlight will shine on Gladstone business and young musical talent for a huge community event this month.

Singer songwriter Karin Page will entertain crowds at Bill Robertson Toyota's family fun day, held in conjunction with the Hanson Road Traders Festival Day, on November 26.

Page is a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Perth and in January 2016 at the Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth, she was crowned the 37th winner of Toyota Star Maker, Australia's most prestigious country music talent search.

Equal parts heartfelt folk and catchy country pop, her music is refreshingly honest and intelligent, while being a whole lot of fun.

Page studied contemporary music at WAAPA (West Australian Academy of Performing Arts) and shortly after graduating, she recorded and released her first EP.

The single, Jump, was nominated for West Australian Music song of the year and was added to the Fairbridge Music Festival compilation CD.

Her performance in Gladstone follows an exciting year for Page, who has moved to Byron Bay and is recording new music in Brisbane.

She has released her first single Keep On; a song about persistence and not letting the struggle with your inner-self control you.

"After being on the road for almost 12 months, I had become really caught up in what everyone else was doing and achieving rather than focusing on who I was and what I wanted,” Page said.

"Writing this song really helped me get back on track, move past the negative thoughts in my mind and continue following my dreams.”

The Bill Robertson Toyota family fun day will be held on November 26 from 8am-3pm.

There are many activities on offer at the dealership.

Some of these include: Junior CQ NRL Bid players appearances, a free tyre changing workshop, free children's entertainment and face painting, a charity car wash with all proceeds going to RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and more.

It is held the same day and time as the Hanson Road Festival which will have competitions, give-aways and the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree.