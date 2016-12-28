Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

THEY started in Melbourne and are headed for Cairns all through pedal power.
The Steer North Ride are a cycling team on a journey to cycle 4,000km, raising money for cancer.
Meteors Sports Club President Shane Brodie said the cycling team will be stopping in Gladstone for a stop over on their journey.
"We're expecting that they'll come through, it's a stop over for them,” Mr Brodie said.
"We'll pull the barbecue out and they'll be on their way the next morning, it's a sleep over really.”
Expected to arrive in Gladstone on January 3, the riders will be pitching a tent at the Meteors Sports Club where they can have a shower, some food and freshen up before setting off on the tail end of their journey.
Steer North Comittee member Sussanah Menich said the riding team left Melbourne on December 3 and are expected to arrive January 15.
"Each rider had to raise a minimum of $5,000 to do the ride, and spent a year of raising money,” Ms Menich said.
"$100,000 was donated to the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, so they had a big gala night and gave the cheque to the VCCC.”
Riding about 100km each day, the riding team of 34 riders space it out over a few hours.
All volunteering to do the ride, the Steer North cyclists will be trading their two wheels for a smooth flight back home.
The cyclists aim to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices and hope to inspire and empower people.