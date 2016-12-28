Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer.

THEY started in Melbourne and are headed for Cairns all through pedal power.

The Steer North Ride are a cycling team on a journey to cycle 4,000km, raising money for cancer.

Meteors Sports Club President Shane Brodie said the cycling team will be stopping in Gladstone for a stop over on their journey.

"We're expecting that they'll come through, it's a stop over for them,” Mr Brodie said.

"We'll pull the barbecue out and they'll be on their way the next morning, it's a sleep over really.”

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer. Contributed.

Expected to arrive in Gladstone on January 3, the riders will be pitching a tent at the Meteors Sports Club where they can have a shower, some food and freshen up before setting off on the tail end of their journey.

Steer North Comittee member Sussanah Menich said the riding team left Melbourne on December 3 and are expected to arrive January 15.

"Each rider had to raise a minimum of $5,000 to do the ride, and spent a year of raising money,” Ms Menich said.

"$100,000 was donated to the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre, so they had a big gala night and gave the cheque to the VCCC.”

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer. Contributed.

Riding about 100km each day, the riding team of 34 riders space it out over a few hours.

All volunteering to do the ride, the Steer North cyclists will be trading their two wheels for a smooth flight back home.

The cyclists aim to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices and hope to inspire and empower people.