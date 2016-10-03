'Taking back control' as domestic violence reports increase

GLADSTONE domestic violence campaigner Tash Fee said she was not surprised to hear the number of Domestic and Family Violence Applications had increased in the Capricornia District by more than 300 this year.

In its annual statistical review, Queensland Police revealed 2032 people applied for DFVAs over 2015/16 and on top of that 1637 offenders breached Domestic and Family Violence Protection Orders, up from 1357 last year.

TAKING A STAND: DV Connect's Di Mangan and Tash Fee at the Silent Violence Conference in Gladstone. Declan Cooley

"It comes back to power and control," Ms Fee said.

"And what these numbers show us is that women are starting to take back control over perpetrators who think they're above the law and don't understand the consequences of their actions,"she said.

"With campaigns like Not in Our Town we've really blown the lid off of domestic violence and with women seeing other women dying because of domestic violence, more are coming forward to get help."

Over the past year DVConnect, a hotline for domestic violence, reported that more than a million dollars was spent on providing 9000 nights of motel accommodation to 9000 women and 13,393 children fleeing domestic violence across the state.

"Because of the social pressures in Gladstone things are getting worse but the problem is that there's nothing at ground zero and the biggest thing we need is a crisis management centre," Ms Fee said.

According to DVConnect the average waiting time for women to access refuge accommodation was two days in regional areas such as Gladstone.

Ms Fee said a lack of crisis accommodation in Gladstone was a serious issue and often resulted in women going back to abusive partners.

"By the time they get you out of town you're sitting in a motel room scared and it all becomes too hard so you give up and go back to the monster," she said.

"Women just want to be safe and they shouldn't have to feel threatened because they can't get support."

