'Greatest gift': Brave toddler taipan victim home for Christmas

Tegan Annett
| 9th Jan 2017 1:14 PM

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

The family had one of the sweetest holiday gifts possible, with their son Eli making huge progress in his recovery from a near-fatal taipan bite.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

For the first time since the incident in September, Eli was able to leave the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane to spend Christmas at home with his parents.

In a glimpse of normality, Eli opened his presents and watched his favourite cartoon movies on Christmas Day.

"That is the greatest gift we could have," Giles said in an update on the family's GoFundMe page.

Recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, Eli has learnt to live again.

Earlier:

December: 'He can see': Mum's tears as boy fights taipan bite

October: 'I fell apart': Dad heartbroken after taipan blinds toddler

September: Toddler remains in hospital after near-fatal taipan bite

He had vision and hearing loss and a brain injury from the taipan bite.

"It is so amazing to have him walk to us for a cuddle and sit on the floor and play with his cars and tell us he wants a juice," Giles said.

"On Christmas morning Eli managed to unwrap a couple of toys ... we (watched) a couple of his favourite cartoon movies as a family.

"The simple things are what we live for."

Eli has become a well-known snake bite survivor, with the Agnes Water community, the nation and world joining together to help get him through.

Almost $80,000 to help with Eli's recovery through a GoFundMe page.

Now he will have four weeks of rehabilitation at the Brisbane hospital, followed by ongoing speech, physio and occupational therapy.

Eli Giles, 2, pictured with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after waking up from sedation.
Eli Giles, 2, pictured with his mum Brittany at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after waking up from sedation.

"We are all extremely positive regarding Eli's progress and are incredibly grateful for everyone's support which is allowing us to provide Eli with the best possible outcome and future," Giles said.

The two-year-old was bitten by a taipan three times on September 22 last year while taking eggs from a chicken pen with his mum at their Agnes Water property.

"Eli is continuing to recover and has shown some improvements in language and meaningful communication since coming home which gives us great hope," Giles said.

"His walking is getting stronger and his vision seems to have stabilised."

Visit the GoFundMe page to show your support here.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water snake bite taipan

'Greatest gift': Brave toddler taipan victim home for Christmas

'Greatest gift': Brave toddler taipan victim home for Christmas

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

