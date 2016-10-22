29°
News

Suspected arson at CQ schools investigated by cops

Andrew Thorpe
22nd Oct 2016
Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building at Biloela State High School overnight.
Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building at Biloela State High School overnight.

-->BILOELA police have been investigating suspected arson attempts at two Biloela high schools for several weeks leading up to last night's fires. 

The C block offices and staff rooms at the school were destroyed by a fire, deemed suspicious, last night.

>> BREAKING: Crime scenes at two CQ schools with 'suspicious' fires

There was another fire lit at Redeemer Lutheran College too which caused damage to the courtyard.

Senior sergeant Nick Paton said police were seeking information regarding an incident at Biloela State High School in which a wooden desk was pushed against the wall of D block and set alight at some point between 6pm on Friday October 7 and 10am on Saturday October 8.Poli

 

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

 

 

Police are also investigating a fire at Redeemer Lutheran College, which also suffered damage last night, which occurred between September 9 and September 11. A poster was set alight, causing damage to paint on the wall.

Two young people were reportedly seen on the grounds of the high school during the night.

Anyone with information regarding last night's fires or the above incidents can call Biloela Police Station on 4992 2333 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

