'Surprised': Bechtel auction one of the biggest yet

GOING, GONE: The Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracted lots of buyers, with many from Brisbane.

"SENSATIONAL” is how auctioneer Steve Wall described today's Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear.

He said the auction of pre-loved Bechtel items, which had 100% clearance, was one of the largest they'd had in some time.

Shipping containers, some of which were packed with items, were a big hit.

"I'm really surprised how well the containers went,” Mr Wall said.

"We had a container full of gym equipment and that surprised us, that's going to Townsville.

"The containers themselves were exceptionally strongly sold, pretty much from Townsville through to western NSW.

But Mr Wall said there were plenty of other items popular among bidders.

"Welders and welding gear were good buys for people,” he said.

"The commercial vehicles were pretty much where they should have been, people got a pretty good buy there.”