Supreme Court trial for accused Gladstone ice trafficker

Emily Burley
| 22nd Nov 2016 7:01 AM
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A GLADSTONE woman has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court on drug charges, including trafficking ice.

Renay Hagedorn will face court in Rockhampton early next year on a string of charges.

Appearing via video link from jail, Hagedorn was committed on six offences, including two counts of trafficking ice, two counts of possessing ice, possessing $490 cash suspected as being the proceeds of trafficking drugs, and possessing a phone, digital scales and clip seal bags used for trafficking drugs.

The Crown will allege the offences were committed around Gladstone between June 30, 2015 and August 13, this year.

Lawyer Trent Jones conceded there was a prima facie case against Hagedorn after police prosecutor Gavin Reece submitted 10 statements as evidence.

On behalf of Hagedorn, Jones did not enter any plea or make any comment in answer to the charges.

No application for bail was made.

Other drug-related charges against Hagedorn have been adjourned to Gladstone Magistrates Court next year, after the conclusion of the Supreme Court trial.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

