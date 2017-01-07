Supervision the key to stop drowning tragedy

SWIM SAFE: Ava Kenzler, 10 and her brother Jaykob, 8, both know the importance of pool safety.

ALMOST double the amount of people died from drowning during the Christmas period in NSW than on the roads.

Such damning statistic needs addressing, not only south of the border but in Queensland as well.

The spate of recent drowning incidents in NSW saw 15 people die during the Christmas Day to New Years Day period, while only eight people died on NSW roads during the same time.

Four people have drowned in Queensland in as many months.

Drownings are becoming an epidemic around the country, prompting a father who lost his daughter to a pool drowning to renew calls for greater education and awareness around these tragedies.

Andrew Plint lost his daughter, Hannah, to a pool drowning in October 2007, two months shy of her third birthday.

In the two minutes her mother was changing her little brother's nappy, Hannah managed to open the pool gate with the help of a plastic chair.

Sadly, Hannah's story is all too common according to her father.

"Children are attracted to water and we need to do everything we can to prevent that access,” he said.

"People with young children should adopt a routine where you go and regularly check your fence to make sure the gate is closed.

"Drownings have occurred when parents expect their children to be somewhere else - if you cant find your child, check the water.”

As a result of Hannah's death her parents set up Hannah's Foundation, which supports over 1200 families who have experienced a water tragedy.

Andrew, a Queensland Police officer, is a strong advocate for water safety in Australia, particularity the Royal Life Saving Society and their 'Keep Watch' program, which outlines four key actions to prevent drowning: Supervise, Restrict Access, Water Awareness and Resuscitate.

"We strongly support the Keep Watch program,” he said.

"But supervision should always be the first and foremost step. There's no cure for drowning only prevention.”

Open and ineffective pool gates have accounted for 14 out of the past 16 drownings in Queensland.

Andrew says other preventative measures such as pool safety nets are a great idea, but lose their effectiveness due to people not reinstalling the net when the pool is not in use.

The father of four believes people who hold a drivers licence should be made to do a mandatory CPR course and both adults and children should be educated on basic floatation skills.

"There is no such thing as bad CPR, you are always helping,” he said.

"The ability to roll on your back and float is the most important skill to learn in the water - you never hear about someone found drowned face up.”

For further information on drowning prevention visit www.royallifesaving.com.au or www.hannahsfoundation.org.