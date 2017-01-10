SUNFEST: Were you snapped by our photographer?

WHO would have thought melted crayons made the perfect tool to create some funky looking art?

As part of the 2017 SUNfest activities held across the Gladstone region during the school holidays, kids were faced with the tricky but fun task of creating artwork using nothing but melted crayons and a canvas. But for the more practical type, tote bag making and tie dying was another activity held at the Boyne Tannum Community Centre yesterday.

For the keen gamers, Minecraft lamp-making was also on the cards, with kids designing, creating and painting their own lamps using balsa wood and bricks.

The young ladies of Gladstone were treated to a make-up workshop at the Gladstone library, where they learnt all the tricks of the trade.

Photography and cooking workshops were also held.