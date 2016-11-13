Drink driver nabbed four times the limit

GLADSTONE police grabbed three drink drivers over the weekend and another drink driver who was unlicensed.

Two of the offenders were arrested when out driving just before 3.30am Sunday. One was over four times the legal limit.

Police report a man, 34, was charged after recording an alcohol reading of .208 at 3.20am on November 13 after he was stopped on Hanson Road for an RBT.

At 3.26am another police patrol breath-tested a driver on the Dawson Highway and the man, 32, recorded an alcohol reading of .097.

A female driver, 39, who was stopped by police on Kakadu Way at 11.50pm Saturday, recorded an alcohol reading of .106.

At 8.30am Saturday on the Gladstone - Benaraby Road police charged a male driver, 38, with unlicensed driving, and drink driving with a reading of .037. (An unlicensed driver is also regarded as a drink driver if any alcohol is recorded in their system).