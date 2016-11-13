Gladstone drink driver nabbed four times the limit

GLADSTONE police grabbed four drink-drivers over the weekend, including one who was unlicensed.

Two of the offenders were arrested when out driving just before 3.30am on Sunday.

One these drivers was over four times the legal limit.

Police said a man, 34, was charged after recording an alcohol reading of .208 at 3.20am on November 13 after he was stopped on Hanson Rd for an RBT.

At 3.26am another police patrol breath-tested a driver on the Dawson Hwy and the man, 32, recorded an alcohol reading of .097.

A female driver, 39, who was stopped by police on Kakadu Way at 11.50pm Saturday, recorded an alcohol reading of .106.

At 8.30am Saturday on the Gladstone - Benaraby Rd police charged a male driver, 38, with unlicensed driving and drink-driving with a reading of .037. (An unlicensed driver is also regarded as a drink-driver if any alcohol is recorded in their system.)