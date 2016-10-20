Boatie's wife left with severe facial injuries in $50K crash

BOATIE David Malone and wife Yvonne were on a Sunday morning fishing trip when their vessel accidentally rammed another boat, sending two men on board into the sea.

The impact damaged both boats and Mrs Malone received severe facial injuries and damaged teeth when she was flung into the windscreen and console.

Malone told Gladstone Magistrates Court his $50,000 boat was written off.

Malone pleaded guilty to two charges brought by the Department of Transport and Main Roads: being a person involved with ship's operation must comply with collision regulations, and general obligation to operate a ship safely.

Loading...

Prosecutor, Sergeant Barry Stevens, acting as agent for the department, said the accident happened at 7.30am on May 1 in waters 0.75 nautical miles north-east of Facing Island.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke was given a submission on facts by a department legal officer which sought a maximum penalty of $2500 - $3000 for the offences.

The Malones were on their 5.1m Allycraft when it struck a 5.1m Quintex bow rider whose master was Ross Holmes, with two passengers, a man 71 and a boy aged 14.

Mr Holmes and his father were standing fishing and the impact threw both overboard into the sea.

In evidence, the trio began yelling and waving their arms trying to attract Malone's attention but his boat collided almost head on.

The two uninjured men (bruises and scratches) were helped from the water.

Malone told Maritime Safety Queensland and police that as they came around Facing Island he was staring directly into the rising sun and did not have sunglasses on.

As his wife looked for them he backed off the throttle to half speed, estimating it was 35km/h.

Gladstone Fishing Network Facebook page admin Dave and Eve Malone experienced a horrific boating accident, and are hoping to deliver the message of how important VMR is, as well as hosting a fundraiser for the organisation this weekend.

The windscreen had dew on it and he did not see the boat until after the collision.

Mr Clarke said references state Malone was usually of good conduct when boating, supportive of other recreational fishermen, and involved with the Volunteer Marine Service.

Mr Clarke accepted it was a one-off accident, a consequence of his vision being obscured. He found Malone very remorseful and a man who took safety seriously.

Malone was fined $1000, a conviction not recorded.