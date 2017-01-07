Summer SUNfest kicks off

JUST as the sun starts to stick its head out from behind the grey clouds hanging over Gladstone, the 2017 SUNfest youth holiday program begins on Sunday.

Tickets for the council's annual holiday program for kids between the ages of 11 and 17 have been selling fast.

But if you're in need of getting the kids out of the house for a couple hours during the next 13 days, there are still plenty of activities available.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the top activities such as go-karting, surf school, skate board art, archery, laser skirmish and paintball had received a lot of interest but that tickets were still up for grabs.

"Events such as Harry Potter Sorcery, drones and electronics, dance and performance, and the PCYC self-defence classes for girls have also proved popular,” Cr Burnett said.

"It's great that so many of the region's youths are involved in the SUNfest program and with many of the activities provided free of charge, there is no reason for boredom over the school holidays.”

Environment and Community Services Committee Chair Cr Cindi Bush said although the "no vacancies” sign had gone up against a number of events and activities, there were still many options open.

Cr Bush said was excited for the visit by performer, instrument inventor and visual artist Colin Offord to conduct the IZIT Enviro Workshop at Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 16.

Cr Bush said there were also activities available at Calliope and Boyne/Tannum and urged anyone interested to check out the SUNfest 2017 online and book tickets as soon as possible.