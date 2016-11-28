Students take giant leap forward

BIG ACHIEVEMENT: Kids from Gladstone Literacy Centre rewarded after successfully completing the semester long course.

SEVENTEEN kids from Gladstone will be able to take the next step after graduating from a reading and writing program.

The kids, who had struggled with learning to read and write in normal classes, joined the Gladstone Literacy Centre program to prepare for the challenges of higher education.

But it was all smiles on Friday at Gladstone South State School when more than 60 mums and dads piled into the school's hall to celebrate the success of the 17 students on stage.

After receiving their graduation certificate Rauri Boon, 10, and Blake Kitching said the program had been fun but also very important for them to improve their reading and writing skills.

"I used to find it hard to read even little words,” Rauri said.

"It makes it hard for school but we now know how to write and read a lot better.”

Blake said he had become much more confident since completing the program and looked forward to taking on his final year of primary school next year.

To date, 514 kids in Gladstone have successfully completed the literacy program which has been running for 16 years.

Program coordinator and Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden said he was lucky enough to be a part of the initiative and witness the change in confidence of the kids as they started to "identify as readers”.

"This semester has been a wonderful experience and opportunity for the kids,” he said.

"It's all about them.”

Mr Godden said through the program many kids were able to advance their reading and writing skills by two to three years.