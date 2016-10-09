Curtis Island LNG company sponsors student science event

MORE than 60 year nine and 10 kids from local schools have been donning lab coats, flying drones and getting up close and personal with all things science this week.

The three day ConocoPhillips Science Experience organised by CQUniversity had kids out and about listening to lectures at Quion Island, solving problems in groups and inventing concepts that could help out the Gladstone region.

NEW IDEAS: 60 children from local schools got to take a trip out to Quion Island to visit the Turtle rehabilitation centre and learn about the changing environment. Paula McDonald

Dr Linda Pfeiffer said the idea behind the event was to "inspire young kids to embrace science and the future".

"In this way the kids get a hands-on experience with science and take away an understanding about how critical science is in everything we do," Dr Pfeiffer said.

"It's about taking real global issues but bringing them down to a local level and so it's not just about the environment and turtles and Gladstone Harbour but diseases, population growth and infrastructure.

"It's really important to get kids engaged in science because there is a shortage," she said.

Fransiska Nauli and Jessica Buenen from Chanel College said the Science Experience was "really fun and engaging" and made learning about science "less boring".

The pair were part of a team who came up with a way to fight fires by having two separate balloons positioned in the sky, one filled with hydrogen and the other with oxygen, so that when sparks from fire embers hit the balloons the two elements would join together to create water.