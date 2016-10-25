Teen students on arson charges over school fire

TWO teenage boys have been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to the C Block of Biloela State High School and attempting to set fire to a second school in the area.

Emergency crews attended the blaze at the high school on Saturday morning and a crime scene was established.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said a number of investigations were conducted throughout Saturday.

"As a result of those investigations, late that afternoon two 15-year-old males were charged and taken into custody," Act Det Insp Peachey said.

"Both were charged with arson of the school and attempted arson of the school behind it, the Redeemer Lutheran College in Biloela. They were also charged with enter premises with intent.

"We're still waiting for a full report from the fire investigators but it would appear an accelerant was used and some material in the building ignited."

One of the teenagers appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday morning and the second 15-year-old will appear in the Biloela Magistrates Court next month.

Act Det Insp Peachey alleged the teenagers attempted to set the second school on fire by lighting a number of shade cloths and a wheelie bin.

"It appears through the actions of the QAS and a little bit of luck that second fire hasn't fully ignited," he said.

"Unfortunately, in the case of Biloela State High School one complete block has been destroyed and it's probably through the actions of QFRS that further damage to the school didn't happen.''

It was confirmed that the two teenagers charged were students of Biloela State High School.

Act Det Insp Peachey said he was unable to comment on the reasons for the teenagers' alleged actions.