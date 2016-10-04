'Strong little man': Mum's brain injury fears for Taipan victim

THE toddler who was bitten by a taipan three times at Seventeen Seventy is now breathing on his own.

In an update from Eli's mother Brittany on the GoFundMe page, she said Eli was no longer considered "fighting for his life".

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Our amazingly strong little man is off ventilation and is prepping for a move out of ICU and into a neurology ward as early as tomorrow," she said.

Eli was bitten by a taipan three times while feeding chickens with his mother at an Agnes Water property on Sunday, September 25.

>> Toddler remains in 'stable condition' after Taipan bite

He was airlifted to the Bundaberg Hospital, and then to the Lady Cilento Hospital for further treatment.

During the flight he suffered a cardiac arrest and reportedly died for six minutes, before being brought back to life.

In the latest update, his mum said Eli may have suffered some brain damage as a result of the cardiac arrest.

"Speaking with neurology doctor today, she is gathering her team to run all his necessary tests and start his rehabilitation.

"The area of his brain that has been affected the most is the occipital lobe, responsible for interpreting what he sees, so our spectrum is from Eli being unable to recognize objects, to hallucinations, to blindness. He also may have some motor function impairment."

The family has received financial and emotional support, with a GoFundMe page set up to help Eli's recovery now raised more than $20,000.

Last night a free community information session on snake awareness at Agnes Water was held, with more than 400 people who attended.

"We are now ready to walk this path with our little boy, the past is the past and he is changed forever."

"But you'll never learn anything until faced with adversity and uncertainty.

"This is when we see who we really are. Even though our son has experienced these changes, and so have we, he remains our biggest teacher. We are eternally grateful for this experience," she said.

