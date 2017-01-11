32°
News

Strippers heating up Gladstone

Emily Pidgeon
| 11th Jan 2017 2:52 PM
Body Heat Australia stripper Ralph may be among the strippers who will be performing in Gladstone on February 16.
Body Heat Australia stripper Ralph may be among the strippers who will be performing in Gladstone on February 16. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE'S mercury is about to get a lot higher when Body Heat Australia make their way to town.

Especially if the show takes an unexpected turn.

"One of the guys ripped his pants off and his g-string came off at same time ... he ran straight off stage,” John Cervoni, manager of Body Heat Australia, said.

The performance is said to blow Gladstone away with a night of "fun sexy games”.

Body Heat Australia stripper Warren Sharp said he started as a topless waiter and then jumped on stage seven years ago and hasn't gotten off.

"It's fun to perform on stage, we enjoy it. It's good to see all your hard work pays off from going to the gym all week and practising,” Sharp said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A builder by day, Sharp said many of the guys are strippers on the weekends and lead fairly normal lives during the week.

"A lot of people think we live a crazy life but we're a lot more normal than you think,” he said.

"We work all week and strip on the weekends, but they think we live a playboy lifestyle.

"We dance around in costumes, we don't do anything bad ... it's a laugh for some of your friends.”

At 31-years-old, Sharp is one of the oldest in the group with ages range onwards from 21-years-old.

The group of 12 men have travelled around New Zealand, America, Papua New Guinea and Australia and each performance has about three men on stage as well as one host who all enjoy interacting with the ladies.

"Getting the smiles from the ladies and the reactions from the ladies when they rip their tops off or pants off. It's all based around Magic Mike,” Cervoni said.

"It's a fun night out, some of the guys are doing a routine of 50 Shades of Grey.”

But it's the body confidence and lack of arrogance Sharp said makes them stand out from all the other strippers.

"A lot of guys are really confident but they couldn't be strippers because you have to confident but not cocky,” Sharp said.

"Body confidence, great personality, overall look and an awe about you that girls want to be around” are the key ingredients to being a stripper according to Sharp.

Sharp said they involve the crowd in their performances and include old favourites like acts from movie Greese.

Body Heat Australia performed on New Years Eve at Industrie Nightclub and will be back to perform on February 16, tickets available at Gladstone Reef Hotel.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  body heat australia entertainment men stripper tradies

'Engine failure' investigated as possible cause of plane crash

'Engine failure' investigated as possible cause of plane crash...

1770 Castaway, the tourism business which operated the plane involved in yesterday's fatal crash has shared a statement offering its deepest condolences.

Warning as motorcyclist without helmet crashes on hwy

A motorcyclist who crashed his bike last night was not wearing a helmet.

"Indications the rider may have been wearing no helmet."

Medical centre now real estate and tackle store

BIG MOVE: RE/MAX Energy brokers Craig Leyden and Ros Waters, with BITS Medical Centre practice manager Nicole Dickhaut and Boyne Island Bait & Tackle owner April Box. The centre is moving away and the others are moving in.

Medical centre reels in tackle store and real estate agent

Doctor left with stitches in head after patient assault

PATIENT OUTBURST: Gladstone Base Hospital.

FRUSTRATION over services caused a mental health patient to lash out

Local Partners

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

LUTHER actor promises romantic evening including 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...PRICE REDUCED FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $179,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Fantastic Family Home In The Highly Sought After Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!