Strippers heating up Gladstone

Body Heat Australia stripper Ralph may be among the strippers who will be performing in Gladstone on February 16.

GLADSTONE'S mercury is about to get a lot higher when Body Heat Australia make their way to town.

Especially if the show takes an unexpected turn.

"One of the guys ripped his pants off and his g-string came off at same time ... he ran straight off stage,” John Cervoni, manager of Body Heat Australia, said.

The performance is said to blow Gladstone away with a night of "fun sexy games”.

Body Heat Australia stripper Warren Sharp said he started as a topless waiter and then jumped on stage seven years ago and hasn't gotten off.

"It's fun to perform on stage, we enjoy it. It's good to see all your hard work pays off from going to the gym all week and practising,” Sharp said.

A builder by day, Sharp said many of the guys are strippers on the weekends and lead fairly normal lives during the week.

"A lot of people think we live a crazy life but we're a lot more normal than you think,” he said.

"We work all week and strip on the weekends, but they think we live a playboy lifestyle.

"We dance around in costumes, we don't do anything bad ... it's a laugh for some of your friends.”

At 31-years-old, Sharp is one of the oldest in the group with ages range onwards from 21-years-old.

The group of 12 men have travelled around New Zealand, America, Papua New Guinea and Australia and each performance has about three men on stage as well as one host who all enjoy interacting with the ladies.

"Getting the smiles from the ladies and the reactions from the ladies when they rip their tops off or pants off. It's all based around Magic Mike,” Cervoni said.

"It's a fun night out, some of the guys are doing a routine of 50 Shades of Grey.”

But it's the body confidence and lack of arrogance Sharp said makes them stand out from all the other strippers.

"A lot of guys are really confident but they couldn't be strippers because you have to confident but not cocky,” Sharp said.

"Body confidence, great personality, overall look and an awe about you that girls want to be around” are the key ingredients to being a stripper according to Sharp.

Sharp said they involve the crowd in their performances and include old favourites like acts from movie Greese.

Body Heat Australia performed on New Years Eve at Industrie Nightclub and will be back to perform on February 16, tickets available at Gladstone Reef Hotel.