GLADSTONE Regional Council advises that kerb and channel replacement work to Miriam Vale's Blomfield St will start tomorrow.

The works, to be conducted on the western or shops side footpath of the street between the South and Dougall Sts intersections, will be carried out between 6.30am and 5pm.

The project involves widening of the footpath and raising the road level and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.