Storms causing strong rips on our beaches

RECENT storms hitting the Gladstone region have left the ocean shaken and stirred.

Surf Life Saving Queensland Lifesaving Development Officer Jamie Findlay said there is a lot of movement in the ocean.

"Especially in Agnes Water areas there is an increase in swell and increase in intensity with the swells ... at Tannum Sands as well,” Mr Findlay said.

Mr Findlay said the ocean is choppier than usual at Tannum Sands and the conditions mean there is a sweep along the beaches which feeds into the tips.

"There is a cleaner swell at Agnes Water, it's not as rough, there's no wind chop and it's not as wind effected at the moment,” he said.

"Obviously there is a lot of movement with the way the weather is.”

Mr Findlay advises beach goers to swim at patrolled beaches this summer and to swim between the red and yellow flags.

"Life guards check out the conditions first so stay between the red and yellow flags, it's a safer way to swim,” Mr Findlay said.

The main identifiers of a rip is it looks calmer and waves crash around it and the water is usually deeper and darker.

"Hopefully, if you're at a patrol beach and stuck in a rip, relax, put your hand up and a life guard will come and rescue you,” he said.

"If you're not at a patrol beach, swim parallel to the beach for about 40 metres and then swim back in.”

Choppy beach conditions are set to ease leading into the weekend.

Mr Findlay said winds are expected to increase tonight, making it choppy at Agnes Water tomorrow which will lead into a calmer weekend late Friday night and Saturday morning.