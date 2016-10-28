'Stopped drinking it': Gladstone residents taste chlorine in tap water

Boyne Island residents were in agreement on one thing over a Facebook post made Tuesday - the smell and taste of chlorine in their tap water.

IT IS used in our swimming pools but isn't something you like to taste in your drinking water.

Boyne Island residents were in agreement on one thing over a Facebook post made Tuesday - the smell and taste of chlorine in their tap water.

Fiona Cross posted that she noticed a difference in her water firstly with taste, but can now smell it when she turns on the tap.

"Even overnight the pets have stopped drinking it," she said.

Boyne Island resident Christine Stenner said she too could taste chlorine in the water, and first notices it after smelling her kids' water bottles.

Other residents commented on the post in agreement.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson said while it is "committed to providing drinking water that is safe and compliant with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines" a reason for the sudden taste of chlorine in the water could be a result of warmer weather.

"As the weather warms, water consumption rates increase," the spokesperson said.

"This higher demand means that the turnover of water within the network increases.

"The higher turnover means that water stays for a shorter time within our network, giving the chlorine less time to break down."

The Council claimed the warmer weather also causes pipes in the ground to hear which "increases the volatility of chlorine in the taps" making it easier to taste and smell.

"Council also has to ensure that our chlorine residuals remain high enough for those customers who live at the end of the water main," the Council spokesperson said.

"This means that customers who live closer to reservoirs or treatment plants will experience higher chlorine levels than those that live further away."

Council added that despite being able to smell and taste it, the level of chlorine in the region's water was safe.

"Council assesses its water against the Australian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines on a weekly basis," the spokesperson said.

"This ensures that the water is safe to drink. Council does on occasion receive enquiries about water quality. Where appropriate, (we) will attend the property to carry out tests."