'Stop the mosque' meeting in Gladstone tonight

STOP THE MOSQUE: Kim Vuga attended Gladstone last year to hold a rally with locals who oppose the development of a Masjid in town.

GLADSTONE'S anti-Islamic group 'Stop the Mosque Gladstone' plans to again oppose the proposed development in the city.

The group had scheduled another meeting for tonight after it was revealed the Islamic Society of Gladstone is moving ahead with plans to build an Islamic Centre.

Although the Islamic Society has not lodged a development application with council, members from Stop the Mosque were due to meet last night to organise its plan to stop the development.

The Islamic Society met with the council on September 21 at a pre-lodgement meeting and recently held a fundraiser in Brisbane to buy land at 4 Anson Close in Gladstone. It's understood the development application will be lodged before Christmas and the proposed masjid centre would be "low key".

The location of the Stop the Mosque meeting was kept secret but the founder of the group, Kim Vuga said the group would soon have "public sign-on days" where supporters could sign petitions.

"We need an indefinite ban on mosques and Islamic development (and) it's my ultimate goal to cease all (Islamic) buildings," Ms Vuga said.

Ms Vuga, who lives in Townsville and planned to appear at last night's meeting by phone hookup, ran for the senate with her Love Australia or Leave Party in the last federal election.

"Lots of people have been messaging the (Stop the Mosque) page," she said. "We are planning on doing things by the law...through submissions and petitions."

Ms Vuga said she will come to Gladstone once the development application has been lodged.